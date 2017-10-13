Rragwe Tinana and ATI dominate BOMU nominations

With a total of 11 nominations between them, ATI and Rragwe Tinana look set to dominate this year’s Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) Awards.

The 9th edition of the Awards sees the duo go head-to-head in four categories, including: Best Male Artist, Best Single, Best Album and Best Song.

ATI is also up for Best Collaboration whilst new kid on the block Rragwe Tinana has been nominated for Best Mosakaso and Best New Comer.

ATI will be banking on his mega hit ‘Khiring Khiring Khorong’ to do the business for him. The single is one of 20 tracks on his new album ‘Envelope’, which was released on the 27th of July.

However, in the form of the hilarious Rragwe Tinana, he faces stiff competition. The funny man turned musician, whose trademark is his secret identity, has taken the music industry by storm –a point that is reflected by the ‘Mokwepa’ hit-maker’s six nominations.

Meanwhile, Charma Gal will be hoping to repeat her success of two years ago, when she cleaned up at the 2015 Awards, winning all four categories she was nominated in.

The Kwaito-Kwasa star has once again been nominated for four awards.

A notable absentee from this year’s nominees is last year’s big winner’s, Sereetsi and the Natives, who do not feature at all.

The nominees were announced on Wednesday, with the Awards Ceremony scheduled to take place on October 28 at the Gaborone International Convection Centre (GICC).