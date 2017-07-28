Royal fallout

Bahurutshe proceed with plans to drape Mosielele in leopard skin *Bangwaketse appeal cultural ritual plans

Bahurutshe-Ba-Goo Manyana have vowed to defy the odds and adorn their Chief with a leopard skin despite mounting protests by their Bangwaketse tribal superiors.

Peaceful relations that have reigned for ages between leaders of the two tribes are teetering on the brink of collapse after Bangwaketse royals disapproved of Kgosi Kebinatshwene Mosielele’s desire to wear the customary leopard skin on his coronation day that is slated for September 2nd.

The whole tribal tension, according to Mosielele, started early this year when a delegation was sent to Kanye to notify the tribal leaders and invite them to attend the planned ceremony.

The invitation, Mosielele says, was met with hostility from Bangwaketse who told them that they would never allow another Chief to wear a leopard skin in their territory

Although the date for coronation of Kgosi Mosielele has been set, Bangwaketse royals are not budging and will in no uncertain terms allow him to be draped in the esteemed traditional costume.

Speaking to The Voice in an exclusive interview, Mosielele said it was about time Bahurutshe-Ba-Goo Manyana get a paramount chief of their own instead of reporting to the Bangwaketse chieftaincy on issues that affect their tribe.

“Just like any tribe in Botswana, we have traditions that need to be performed independent of any other tribe,” he said, adding that by donning the leopard skin, he will be honoring his late father’s wish as well as following an age-old tradition.

“When my father fell ill in 2010, I naturally took over as the first born child and I did not wear the leopard skin because he was still alive. My father wore the leopard skin since his coronation in 1952. Customarily I could not wear one when I took over as Chief until he passed on as he was still the chief of the people,” he said, adding that his father, Kgosi Mareko Mosielele wanted him to wear the leopard skin and that a dead man’s wish cannot be denied.

“Bangwaketse say we should submit to them them since we are on their land, but by wearing the leopard skin there is no how we will be taking their paramount chief’s powers. It’s a celebration of the Bahurutshe culture and tradition,” he said.

Contacted for comment on the matter Bangwaketse Paramount Chief, Kgosi Malope II directed this publication to his Deputy Chief Kebapetse Telekelo who stated that the issue has been submitted to a higher office for consideration.

“I cannot tell exactly where because it is a very sensitive issue that we want a speedy resolution to,” he said.

Earlier this year plans of Kgosi Mosielele’s coronation sparked an outrage with Bangwaketse elders who were quoted saying if the Bahurutshe want their chief to wear leopard skin, they should do it in their native land, South Africa.

According to historian Dr Jeff Ramsay, Bahurutshe-boo-Manyana, while under Kgosi Mangope, came to what is now Botswana from Lehurutshe during the 1852-53 Batswana-Boer War, when they joined Bakwena’s Kgosi Sechele.

“In 1858 they were settled at Boswelakgosi hill area adjacent to what in now Manyana village with Sechele’s blessing. After the death of Mangope there was a split in the morafe, with many returning to Lehurutshe,” said Ramsay.

He further said in 1880 border demarcation by Dikgosi Sechele and the Bangwaketse Kgosi Gaseitsiwe placed Manyana in Gangwaketse.

Thereafter they acknowledged the authority of the Kgosi Kgolo in Kanye.

Responding to the Leopard skin battle between the two tribes, Ramsay said that a leopard skin does not symbolise someone is a paramount chief, but said only the two tribes can be able to resolve their dispute.

During a Kgotla meeting that was previously held at Kanye, village elder Kesegofaditswe Mmotsi voiced the feelings of many in the gathering noting that it was not standard procedure to have two chiefs wear leopard skin in Ngwaketse land.