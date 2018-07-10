Roy Sesana mourns Ausi B

Roy Sesana, a renowned human rights activist for the Basarwa tribe was this week trying to come to terms with the death of The Voice Publisher, Botlhoko Beata Kasale – Kabango.

Sending his condolences this week, Sesana told this publication how Kasale used her own finances to support them advance their human rights course. “She fought with whites who wanted to oppress us in our motherland and saw it fit to travel with us to America, it is like I have lost my mother.”

Sesana said that Ausi B, as the deceased was fondly called, fought for all Basarwa including those in Windhoek, Namibia. He said that the other fight she helped them to win was having a dialogue with government.

“She didn’t fight the government and only wanted it to give us a platform to air our grievances and it happened. She was our mother and spear of the nation,” Sesana added.

Sesana also mentioned that at the time of her demise, he and Kasale had agreed to meet during the President Holidays in CKGR to discuss the book he wants to write.

“She was to help me write my book but she is now gone. Ga keitse gore rona Basarwa re ba ga mang,” he said.

“May the good Lord receive her and give her comfort, she had a good heart. People used to hate me but she didn’t,” lamented Sesana.