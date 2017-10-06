Row over property

CHILDREN FIGHT FATHER FOR MOTHER’S ESTATE

Barely four months after the death of his wife, Leonard Lekang finds himself facing a court case from three stepchildren determined to disinherit him.

The swift move by the ruthless siblings aged, 26, 24 and 21 has left the 41- year- old grieving widower in utter shock and disbelief.

Speaking from his house in Mogoditshane, the Maun born Lekang Leonard said he could not believe that the children he had raised as his own have turned against him.

“I married Martha in 2004 and adopted all of them as my own. We lived like one happy family until my wife became too ill to work as a teacher. That’s when the children Otsile, 24, Omphemetse, 26 and Onkemetse 21 demanded to be given their share of benefits while their mother was still alive.”

He said that at first, him and his wife took their demands for a joke but later realised that they were serious as they summoned him to a family meeting.

“My wife and I had no choice but to give all the children including the fourth one, our last born P25 000.00 each,” said Leonard.

Immediately after his wife’s funeral Leonard and the three children went to the bank to close her account.

“It had P50 000.00 which was shared amongst the children. I even gave them my other car to use thinking that it would console them on their loss, but no, the kids had bigger fish to fry,” said the soft spoken grieving husband.

Soon after that the determined trio lodged a case with the high court demanding household goods and furniture to be shared amongst them too whilst waiting for their late mother’s terminal benefits from government.

“ I didn’t even have time to mourn my wife properly because of these children who want everything including my television set and all the furniture that me and their mother had accumulated,” lamented the harassed husband who further narrated how emotionally draining and disappointing it became for him when he found out about the involvement of an aunt who was influencing the children to misbehave.

“This aunt even had the guts to threaten me that she was going to claim custody of my last born who is the only biological child from our marriage. This is the same woman who once asked for a P30 000 loan from my wife and I and failed to pay us back. She is not fit to look after my child and I wont allow it,” Lekang vowed.

For their part, the children said they were ready to meet their father in court and therefore could not comment much on the matter.

“Everybody is going to get their fair share of the estate, I am a busy person so I cannot talk much on a case before the courts,” said Onkemetse.

Echoing his sister’s sentiments, Oitsile said, “ it is up to the court to decide.”

Meanwhile the aunt accused of meddling threatened to sue Lekang for defamation of character before hanging up the phone.