Rough diamond sales show 2% increase in growth

Diamond sales by De Beers Group have reached P18.6 billion (an estimated US$1.86 billion) since the start of the year – showing a promising 2% increase from the same period last year.

According to recent Rapaport records, the rise was largely due to a 34% jump in January diamond sales, which came to P7.29 billion (and estimated US$729 million) as rough demand improved following a liquidity crunch in India at the end of 2016.

Rough-diamond sales rose to (P5.8billion ($580 million) in its third sales cycle of the year amid positive sentiment in the market, De Beers group has reported.

Sales grew 5% from a revised figure of P5.53 billion ($553 million) in the second cycle, but were 13% below last year’s March sale.

“We saw the continuation of good rough-diamond demand in cycle three across the product range,” De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver said in a statement recently and attributed the growth to a growing demand in rough diamonds.

A seemingly jubilant Cleaver added: “This reflected a positive sentiment from our customers following the Hong Kong International Jewellery Show in March (this year).”

According to Cleaver, sightholders reported strong demand for De Beers’s goods on the secondary dealer market, with boxes selling at 5% to 10% premiums over the list price.

Cleaver noted in his statement that De Beers holds 10 rough sales, or sights, per year in Gaborone, Botswana. He added that the latest sales figure include early this month’s sight as well as other rough sales during the cycle.

The March sight was the last of the contract year – the period at the beginning of which sightholders provide an intention-to-offer (ITO), or an indication of how much rough they intend to buy in the coming year.

During the upcoming ITO period, which starts with the next sight, international sightholders will receive a lower supply of rough diamonds than they forecast for the 2016-17 ITO year, since De Beers is allocating a larger proportion of goods to its beneficiation and government partners.

The next sight will take place next month from the 8th to the 12th. And the expectation is that the sightholders will increase the appetite for rough diamonds – a development that will see diamonds, Botswana’s main economic mainstay recovering from a decade long low.

Since the 2008 world credit crunch that caught a number of countries across the globe by a surprise, most diamonds consumers have been treating the world’s most precious stone as luxury.