Rotary club rope in Police

Winter Night Market with a difference

The Francistown Rotary Club in collaboration with Botswana Police will hold the 8th annual Winter Night Market at Francistown Club on Saturday the 7th of July.

The event coordinator, Saadia Rossenkhan is confident the fund-raising event, which was first held in 2011, will be the best one yet.

“All the proceeds raised from the winter night market will go towards Drug Awareness Campaign,” said Rossenkhan, who explained they identified the police and their ‘courageous fight to combat the rise of drug abuse’ as a noble cause they wanted to be part of.

“We just felt there should be more done to make the public aware of the drug problem in the country,” she said, adding that the police would have a stall where members of the public can learn more about the drugs awareness campaign.

“They’ll have samples of common drugs found in Francistown and will sensitize parents on signs to look out for to ensure their kids are not affected,” highlighted Rossenkhan.

For his part, Central Police Station Commander, Superintendent Lebalang Maniki confirmed there is a serious drug problem in the second city, which he stressed could only be combated if the police and community work together.

He revealed dagga was the most commonly available drug, which he warned was even being used by students at Primary School level.

“The drug problem is bigger than what you see on television. Drugs are coming into this country at an alarming rate and they are finding their way into the hands of our young people,” Maniki noted, adding that hard drugs in school were becoming a growing concern, giving the example of a student who was recently caught with cocaine during school hours.

Maniki further said Francistown is grappling with an increasing number of psychotic patients due to drug abuse.

“There’s definitely a link between psychotics and drug abuse. We also believe there’s a link between many assault cases and drug and alcohol abuse,” the top cop told Voice Entertainment.

The Central Police Chief also mentioned cough syrup as another concern.

‘Lean’, also known as purple drank, purple lean, sizzurp, dirty sprite, and lean drink, is a combination of cough medicine, soft drinks and hard, fruit flavoured candy.

“We are going to put up billboards in key areas around the city, just to let everyone, especially parents know that we have a serious problem,” ended Maniki.