Roselyn Pansirah Matshome is indeed running the show at the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

During the South East Regional Congress, which was addressed by President Mokgweetsi Masisi, she sat on the front row, directly facing her former associate, the country’s current leader.

The two were extremely close during Masisi’s term as VP, with Masisi once famously remarking that she was the only one he trusted.

On Sunday, she joined the multitudes that attended the Pelonomi Venson Moitoi faction in Serowe and even took to the stage to address the attendants.

The candidate for BDP Deputy Secretary General did not only address the masses but was recognised as a guest too.

So, just who is the boss?