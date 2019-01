Pabloz Executive Lounge plans to give Francistowners a rare rooftop experience on 26th January.

The #ElevateYourself Roof top sessions will be headlined by DJ Quest and Raptured Roots.

The latter are regarded as one of the best drummers and live performers in Botswana and the Pabloz Executive Lounge patrons can be assured of an electrifying performance by the ever green drummers.

Entry is free from 1pm to 7pm and P30 thereafter.