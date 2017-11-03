Rollers stay top

Township Rollers solidified their grip at the top of the BTC Premiership log with a resounding 3-0 triumph over Gilport Lions in a match played on Tuesday evening at the National Stadium.

Three headed goals; one from Segolame Boy in the first half, and two from Simisani Mathumo in the second got Rollers their seventh successive win of the season, to stay top of the log with a maximum 21 points.

Rollers head coach Nikola Kavazovic made just one change to the starting line up from Saturday’s 2-0 victory over bitter rivals Mochudi Centre Chiefs at the same venue.

Thato ‘Yellow’ Bolweleng came back to the side at right back, ahead of veteran Tshepo ‘Talk Talk’ Motlhabankwe. Obuile Oscar Ncenga also made a return to the starting eleven, having been recently sidelined by injury.

Keeagile ‘Skheza’ Kgosipula kept his place in goal, playing alongside an outfield line up of Bolweleng, Tshepo Matete, Mosha Gaolaolwe and Simisani Mathumo in defence; captain Maano Ditshupo in the central midfield anchor role; Lemponye Tshireletso and Segolame Boy in the more offensive areas of midfield; with sole central striker Mthokozisi Msomi flanked by Edwin Moalosi and Motsholetsi Sikele in attack.

