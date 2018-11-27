Rollers start CAF campaign tonight

2017/18 BTC Premiership Champions Township Rollers will tonight host Lesotho league champions, Bantu FC, in the CAF Championships preliminaries at Lobatse Sport Complex.

Last year Popa managed to reach the group stages, making history in Botswana football.

The last time these two teams played together was in a 2016 international friendly match and Popa lost 2-1.

Speaking in a media briefing yesterday Rollers Caretaker Coach, Thabo Motang, said their intention was to go beyond stage groups with the experience they gained from the last campaign.

He said they respect Bantu as it is a consistent team having won the league two seasons consecutively.

He said they could not afford to be complacent playing at home and noted that they needed to be cautious if they are to get a positive result.

“All our players who were on national duty are back and they have trained with the team this morning so they will be available for selection. We must win the home game so that we are safe going to Lesotho for the second leg,” said Motang.

Bantu Coach, James Madidilane, said he is anticipating a tough match and that their aim is to win it or get a draw with a goal.

He said last year it was a learning curve. They lost their match home with a big margin and ended up being eliminated, so it was a lesson for them.

“What we learnt is that we should not concede more goals if we want to proceed to the next round. We are coming into this match with an experience which will help us pass this stage. I watched Rollers matches on videos just to have an idea of what to expect and they are a strong team. It is not going to be easy but our opponents must ready themselves for a fight,” said Madidilane.