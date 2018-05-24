Rollers robbed of P800 000.00

Police are investigating a case in which armed robbers broke into BTC Premiership Champions, Township Rollers’ office, at CA Sales in Commerce Park at 2am last night and stole cash amounting to P800 000.00 and computers.

Popa were crowned the Champions last night after defeating Extension Gunners 2-0 and part of the stolen money is said to have been from their gate takings.

This is is not the first time that the club was robbed as last year April thieves stole their gate takings after a league game against Mochudi Centre Chiefs.

Speaking to The Voice this afternoon, Old Naledi Police Acting Station Commander Assistant Superintendent Meshack Dambuza, confirmed the incident.

He said they received a report this morning at around 5am.

“According to our investigations, five men armed with two guns entered CA Sales premises and ordered six security officers to show them where the Rollers office is. They told them to be cooperative or they will lose their lives. After showing them the office, the culprits tied them with cables, broke into the office and stole the money and computers. We received the report late because the security guards were left tied up until morning when the offices were opened for business. The investigations are continuing and we appeal to the public to assist with any information that may lead to the suspects’ arrest,” said Dambuza

Rollers Public Relations Officer Phempheretlhe Banana Pheto, said from the stadium they had asked for police escort to their office and that the intention was to deposit money at the bank in the morning.