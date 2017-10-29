Rollers maintains unbeaten run

BTC premiership champions, Township Rollers, continued their unbeaten run this weekend when they thrashed their nemesis, Mochudi Centre Chiefs, 2-0 at the National Stadium.

Popa who are perched on the top of the league table have won all their six fixtures since the beginning of the 2017/2018 season while Magosi’s defeat on the other hand left them placed second from the bottom.

The Mochudi side managed to hold Popa until the last 3 minutes of the first half when Thato Ogopotse conceded an own goal in a defensive blunder.

In the second half, Chiefs tried to up their game by attacking in numbers but they opened a gap at the back in the process, allowing Lemponye Tshireletso to score another goal for Rollers.

Speaking after the game, disappointed Chiefs Coach- Innocent Morapedi, said losing three games in a row was a cause for concern for his side but vowed that they will never give up.

He said bringing in Lorato Mosweu as a substitution in the first half was a tactical decision as he wanted someone who could put pressure on Rollers Captain Maano Ditshupo.

“When you make changes, you are thinking otherwise but it doesn’t always mean that it will work according to your plan because your opponent also comes up with other tactics. Unfortunately we scored an own goal which changed the game all together, but I am happy for my players because they put up a good fight even though we did not get the desired results. We will go back to the drawing board and plan for the next game,” said Morapedi

Man of the match Edwin Moalosi said it was a tough match and that the victory inspired the team to continue dominating the league.

He said as the current log leaders and defending Champions every team they face wants to prove itself, so they always play with caution not to be defeated.

“This was an entertaining fixture and our opponents came prepared. They had good chances in the first half even though they failed to convert them and I am happy that we utilised our chances,” said Moalosi.

Results for other games played on Saturday

•Tafic 0-2 Sharps Shooting Stars

•Gaborone United 0-0 Black Forest

•Miscellaneous vs Jwaneng Galaxy -postponed due to waterlogged pitch

•Extension Gunners 2-2 Orapa United

•Sankoyo Bush Bucks 0-1 Security Systems

•Gilport Lions 0-1 BDF XI