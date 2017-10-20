Rogue security agents on the loose

DIS, OP, Immigration fingered in scam to defraud foreigners

Senior Private Secretary to the President George Tlhalerwa has dismissed with skepticism allegations that a syndicate involving rogue security agents, immigration and OP officials are using forged documents to deport foreign business owners.

This follows claims by Cynthia Nswazwi from Francistown that she and her Nigerian fiancé have fallen victim to the fake DIS scam, which is used to steal foreign owned businesses.

Nswazi said that the Directorate of Intelligence Services (DIS) operatives facilitated her fiancé’s deportation early this year but she has since come to realize that the deportation was illegal.

Nswazi (36) who co-owned Full Moon Pawn shop with her fiancée, Bright Chukwu (35) told The Voice in an exclusive interview that the security agents cabal used trumpeted charges and fake deportation papers to get rid of Chuku so they can take over the business.

“They have found a quick way to accumulate wealth,” said the irate mother who has a three- year -old son with Chukwu.

Part of proof that indeed the deportation documets were fake is that it indicates that he was declared a prohibited immigrant in 2014 but he was only deported in 2016.

“Why did it take that long? I know, the document was fake and the president’s signature was forged,” she said.

After he was deported, the couple agreed to test the authenticity of the deportation by having Chuku cross back into Botswana using his Nigerian passport.

His ability to enter the country without a hassle heightened her suspicions that indeed the deportation was fraudulent.

Since then, I too have been harassed, detained and accused of drug dealing until my business collapsed because this syndicate has made sure I was unable to sell a single car,” she said.

She further claims that now that she was determined to expose their scam, the alleged criminals (whose names are known to this publication) were doing everything they can to intimidate and silence her.

“My fiancée was deported and now these guys are coming in to finish off what they started. I now fear for my life. I have agents following me around. Recently I was brought in for questioning at Mogoditshane Police for allegedly obtaining money from a client and failing to deliver the car as promised.”

“When I got to the charge office the complainant didn’t even know me,” she charged.

In a telephone interview with The Voice, Tlhalerwa whose office is implicated in the said scam said he finds it difficult to believe that the DIS would go through such a hassle when they are operating legally.

“There are rules and procedures followed when investigating and finally removing an unwanted from the country,” Tlhalerwa said.

“If like you said the said prohibited immigrant managed to go through immigration formalities to enter the country without any hassle, then it means he was here legally. Whey then did he not stay or why didn’t his fiancé lodge a complaint with the police for investigations to be launched?” asked Tlhalerwa who went on to advise Nswazwi to seek assistance the OP.

“ She must bring the deportation documents with her so we can check if they are fake or not,” he said.

Meanwhile Immigration department boss said the name Bright Chuku did not appear on the list of deportees