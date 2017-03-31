Rogue cop’s life of fear

*DIS fingered in Police College drop-out’s troubles

A police recruit whose career was cut short just a week before he was due to graduate is living in fear.

Chester Tshelele, 29 was supposed to graduate in 2015, but after nine months of intensive training at Otse Police College, an incident involving an Officer Cadet seven days before graduation meant he was dismissed without a hearing.

In an exclusive, heartfelt interview with The Voice, Tshelele narrated how his life-long dream of becoming a policeman was dashed when a certain Officer Cadet Recruit Motimeng tapped him on the head with a folded paper during parade.

“I pushed his hand away because I deemed it to be inappropriate. The matter was reported to my superiors and my punishment was to do push ups and a full sprint around the football pitch twice,” claimed Tshelele.

However, that afternoon the young cop said he was summoned and informed that he’d be dismissed from the police force with immediate effect.

“I was never called for a hearing nor shown a charge sheet. I had a lot of witnesses who were willing to testify on my behalf of what exactly happened between me and Motimeng that morning, but I was not given a chance,” he said.

“I was later told that the Police Commissioner said a recruit can be dismissed without a hearing. They quoted Section 14 of the Police Act which states that a Commissioner can terminate the contract of a police officer under probation,” Tshelele told The Voice.

The disgraced would-be cop said in the morning he was told to leave the Otse Police College campus immediately.

“It was raining and they dropped me at a hiking spot with my belongings.”

Tshele immediately lodged a case of unfair dismissal with the police top brass and demanded reinstatement.

“My issue was looked into and I was given assurances that I’d be reinstated. I was advised not to bring this issue to the media’s attention and I did exactly that for two years. But now my optimism is fading! I believe BPS is just using delaying tactics so eventually this issue dies a silent death,” he grumbled.

Tshelele said he also wanted compensation as he got injured whilst on duty and has medical proof, which The Voice is in possession of.

A year passed but instead of getting assistance Tshelele claimed he later experienced what he termed ‘organised intimidation’.

He said his FNB account was credited with P2, 000 and upon inquiry, he was told it was money for his leave days.

“A few days later P8, 000 was deposited into my account and the money withdrawn after three days. I enquired from FNB and they said it might have been an electronic fault,” he revealed.

However a few days later Tshelele’s cellphone reported P60, 000 deposited into his account.

“My police friends advised me not to touch the money. They said they suspected intelligence operations who knew I was in desperate need of cash and wanted to build a case of fraud against me. I heeded their advice and left the money alone which was withdrawn after a few days,” he said.

Tshelele said the harassment continued even in his search for a job.

“I got a job as a driver but was dismissed after two days. My boss did a background check on me and discovered that I was a police officer. My name is still in the system. He suspected that I was spying on him and fired me.

“I was warned by colleagues that I was a marked man. They advised me to leave Gaborone or something ‘might happen to me’,” said Tshelele miserably.

The Voice contacted Otse College Senior Training Officer, Senior Superintendent Pharithi who referred all questions to police spokesperson, Witness Boseja.

In his response, Boseja advised Tshelele to use the correct channels to register his grievances.

‘There are proper channels, if he feels the Commissioner can’t help him he can escalate his issue to the minister,” said Boseja.

“He can appeal to the Police Council or the High Court to review decisions of the lower boards. We cannot address him through the media,” added Boseja dismissively.