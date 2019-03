Rasesa social picnic returns

Last year’s edition was overshadowed by an apparent ‘rape tape’ filmed by revellers at the event.

The explicit video was subsequently leaked and went viral, resulting in a saga that threatened the event’s very existence.

However, putting the ‘dirty’ past behind them, the much-celebrated Rasesa Social Picnic is once again before us.

Now in it’s sixth year running, the 2019 event is slated for the 9th of March at its traditional host place, Masa Gardens in Rasesa village.

Organisers have once again promised an exclusive out-of-town experience unlike any other the local entertainment industry has to offer.

“The inspiration to have started this social feast was because of the bi-annual South African Major League Gardens event. Batswana would travel each year just to attend this soulful picnic, thus we came up with the Rasesa Social Picnic concept,” reads a statement from the organisers.

“The social picnic gives us an opportune time to spend quality time with loved ones in a safe, family friendly environment. After the hustle and bustle of the city, what better way than to unwind in a serene lake view of the garden,” added the event mouthpiece, Bakang Phiri, who stressed the picnic caters for both young and old.

“The aim of this event has always been to awaken and nourish positive entertainment in the community and support local talent. We will be renting out stalls to local businesses. This will give them the relevant exposure for business growth while making profit and enjoying the ambiance,” Phiri continued, noting that music will once again play a big part on the day.

As is the norm, there will be a stage set up for DJ’s and live performances, which will resonate the ambiance expressed best through music and dancing.

Included in the line-up, amongst others will be the Phakalane Primary School marimba group and other local Deejays whilst Ndalala the Clown and his minions will keep the kids