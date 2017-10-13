Robbing rapist admits guilt

Appearing before Broadhurst Magistrates Court this week, 34-year-old Motshidisi Letsweletse admitted he raped and robbed a young woman.

Letsweletse, from Botalaote Ward in Serowe, pleaded guilty to an incident that took place in Mmopane village on the 29th of September.

Court heard that after raping his victim, Letsweletse then robbed her of items worth P744. These included: a cell phone, yoghurt, 5kg chicken braai pack, mango juice and two loaves of bread.

Two days after the incident, Letsweletse handed himself in to the police in Mogoditshane.

Following his guilty plea, Letsweletse was remanded in custody, with his next court appearance scheduled for the 18th of October.