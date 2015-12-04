Robbery Suspect Urinates In Court

A suspect in a Sefalana robbery case this morning stunned a Palapye Magistrate’s court when he stood and urinated in the dock.

While his alleged partner in crime, Gofaone Modukanele was cross examining the investigating officer, Kabelo Suping asked Chief Magistrate Setlhogile Motsamai to be allowed to go to the toilet.

The magistrate refused and reminded the accused that he was allowed to go to the toilet less than an hour ago. “You are clearly doing this to delay the case,” said the magistrate.

“Ok, I’m going to urinate here then,” Suping said reaching for his zipper.

The accused man then urinated in the dock before the magistrate decided to adjourn the proceedings.

When asked about his behaviour during recess, suping said: “What am I supposed to do when the magistrate refuses me a visit to the toilet?”