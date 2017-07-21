Robbers caught in church

Police recover P20 000.00 of the stolen money

Three suspected armed robbers were nabbed in a makeshift church within hours after Bull & Bush restaurant in Gaborone was robbed of P80 000.00 at gunpoint on Tuesday morning.

The two men who had disappeared into a nearby bush were arrested as they were making their way out from the church structure in the bush near Broadhurst’s Extension 16.

Police confirmed that two of the suspects robbed the restaurant and fled the crime scene in a worn-out Toyota Corolla which they dumped just a short distance from Bull & Bush and made their way into the thicket where other accomplices are believed to have been hiding.

The robbery that occurred at around 5am was reported to the police and a heavily armed patrol team was deployed and after combing the bush until late in the afternoon, they found the church structure where the suspects were hiding.

An eye-witness of the robbery incident, Bull and Bush Manager Assiah Azeezudder, said the two male suspects who were wearing balaclavas stormed the restaurant in the morning, just after the money safe was opened.

“We had just opened and were preparing the cash for banking when the robbers suddenly stormed into the shop. One of them slapped me before they proceeded with the robbery,” the shaken Azeezudder said and added that the other men used the back of the pistol to hit the restaurant Director, Ian Flanagan on the face.

The manager further said the two suspects demanded that she give them the money and that she never wasted any time as she directed them to the safe.

“They stole P80 000.00 cash, all of it was on the safe,” she said.

For his part, Flanagan said everything happened fast, and that before he knew it the robbers had already fled with the money.

“They do not care, for them life is easy. It is the second robbery to we have experienced. The last one was in April,” he said.

When addressing the media just after the arrest of the three suspects, Senior Superintendent Bonny Bareki revealed that the police only managed to retrieve P20 000.00 of the stolen funds.

He also revealed that the three suspects were all foreigners.