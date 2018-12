Bobonong residents are invited for sundowners at Riverview Gardens (after Motloutse bridge) on Saturday 22 December.

Gates will open from 12 midday until late into the night.

Food, soft drinks and liquor will be on sale.

Entertainment will be provided by DJs Gino Santino, Funky, Richard T, M.A.E, Timber, Trizz, Gobbs, Nexus and Zamix.

A single ticket will set you back P25 or P40 for a double.