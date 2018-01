Widely regarded as the ‘father of South African jazz’, Hugh Masekela succumbed to prostate cancer on Tuesday.

Popularly known as Bra Hugh, the legendary trumpeter’s last performance in Botswana was back in 2016 when he lit up Botswana Craft.

For many years, the jazz legend, who was 78 when he died, called Gaborone’s Extension II location his home, where he lived in exile during the apartheid era.

The Voice staff and management extend their condolences to the fallen star’s family. RIP Bra Hugh.