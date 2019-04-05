Ringo to headline first 2019 Mascom Live Session

Opening the much-celebrated Mascom Live Sessions for this year will be the legendary Ringo Madlingozi.

Ringo, who is no stranger to the Mascom Live Session stage, will star at BotswanaCraft tonight.

But before the ‘Sondela’ hit-maker can wow his fans, local pint-sized sensation Lizibo will open the set.

Lizibo, who is currently topping the charts with his latest single ‘Di out’, looks set to prove that local is lekker as he battles it out with the South African superstar.

The duo, who are both firm favourites with the ladies, will be on stage from 8pm.

The event is also sponsored by The Voice newspaper.