Ringo to headline GaMaila Easter Jazz Festival

Award Winning South African music veteran, Ringo Madlingozi will this Easter Holidays grace the Gamaila Easter Jazz festival in Kanye.

Ringo, as the artist is known needs no introduction as he is popularly known for hit songs like Into Yam, Sondela and Nkqo Nkqo.

The Cape Town born musicians will be performing alongside Ndingo Johwa, Sereetsi and The Natives, Lister Boleseng, Shanti Lo and Ditiro Leero.

On the decks will be DJ Vavo, DJ Lefatshe, Polyester and Root.

Vincent who does Karaoke and Ocean Blues will also be part of the show.

You will have to part with P200 at the gate and coolers will also be allowed inside.