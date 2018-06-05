rightmyname: Your name is not a mistake

Heela Lerato! Le wena Tshepo. Are you tired of seeing red when typing your name? We know your name is not a mistake, so let’s make it right, yes?

Nando’s Botswana is, aptly, launching an online media campaign termed #rightmyname on 25th May 2018; Africa Day. Nando’s has been operating in Botswana for 25 years and 30 years worldwide but it too still gets the red squiggly line treatment after all of these years. Our name is not a mistake and neither is yours.

Most European and Asian names get the recognition they deserve from tech companies through the software that have become part of our daily lives.

It’s high time African languages get top billing as well.

“2018 marks the 25th year anniversary of Nando’s in Botswana and we would like to challenge spellcheck to right the names of all Batswana. Names such as Tapiwa, Mohammed, Dineo and Kagiso are still seen as a mistake by spellcheckers. Re batla go baakanya lehatshe,” said Nando’s Head of Marketing Maipelo Moatshe.

The #rightmyname campaign endeavours to create a database of local names that have previously been rejected as mistakes. On the 1st of July, Batswana will be able to download the database with all of these names onto their spellcheck so you will no longer see red when typing your name, your friend’s or your relative’s.

“We urge everyone in Botswana regardless of what language they speak to submit their names and/or surnames that are seen as mistakes on the Botswana websitehttp://www.rightmyname.com/botswana/.” concluded Moatshe.