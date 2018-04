The 2nd Kwambala Music Festival will once again pitt together three of the most popular names in the history of local Kwasa kwasa.

Alfred Mosimanegape, Frank Lesokwane and Jeff Matheatau have over 30 albums between them.

The three artists have some of the biggest hits in the country and they’ll send everyone into nostalgia when they perform at the Old Francistown Stadium on 28th April.

Hot on their heels will be the electric Tumza of ‘Sebatana’ fame and the colourful Oscar Chakabuya.