Return of the con-woman

I trust you still remember the woman who went around conning people – yes the one who claimed to be Minister Botlogile Tshireletso’s daughter.

The lady has resurfaced again, this time in the mining town of Jwaneng. She has a fraudulent letter in her possession, which she claims is from Batawana’s Kgosikgolo Tawana Moremi.

Shaya is warning you, don’t fall prey to her dirty tricks. We know the people she is targeting and this time she is focusing on those from the royal house and political arena.

I guess it’s true what they say about a leopard never changing its spots; but this lady is no pussycat – she’s a snake and she’s incredibly dangerous!