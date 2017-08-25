The return of Bicko gee

One of Francistown’s most skilful rappers, Bicko Gee, is back.

The Monarch native is putting the finishing touches to a 21-track album titled ‘I write what I like’ to be dropped late October.

The album, which features the likes of Zeus, Apollo D, Sliq Sta, Normadic and Magilo, is a product of reputable producers like Bally of Heavensent, Anest and Milly Malicks.

Known for his work on the 2012 EP ‘To whom it may concern’ and ‘Ntheetseng’ Bicko Gee bares his soul on this album.

His music resonates with the average person on the street, and can be appreciated by both the younger and older generations – it is music that can be played in the slums, in the suburbs and undoubtedly in the Ghetto!