Retired soccer stars play for charity

Retired football stars came together over the weekend as they relived their glory days in a spectacular charitable tournament aptly named Legends Challenge Cup.

Event Organiser and sports journalist, Tshepo Molwane, said the tournament was borne out of the need for football lovers and fanatics to know and appreciate where their soccer heroes are.

He said it was also aimed at providing some financial aid to the less fortunate former players.

“They are here and still active as ever,” he said adding that the proceeds of the event were aimed at assisting the veteran footballers who have not been so fortunate in their professional endeavours.

The day-long tournament saw Mochudi Centre Chiefs Legends bag the trophy and bragging rights as the first Legends Charity Cup champions.

The three other contenders for the cup were Mogoditshane Fighters Legends, Gaborone United Legends and Mogoditshane Fighters Legends.