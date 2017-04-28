Rescuer of precious gems

From America to Maun with Love

At 27 years of age, Dr. Jana Lackey moved across continents from America to Botswana along with her husband, Dr. Jerry.

They had gotten tired of chasing the American dream, and were searching for something more meaningful: to fulfill God’s calling in their lives.

Their joint prayer was, “God take us where nobody else wants to go, where it’s not popular nor glamorous.”

They ended up in the dry, sunny, and dusty village of Maun 30 years ago.

Born 55 years ago, MmaMoruti, as she is affectionately known, witnessed numerous challenges plaguing people in Ngamiland in the 80’s, some of them including cholera, malaria, and HIV and AIDS.

As a result, a significant portion of her generation was wiped out, leaving many children without their biological mothers.

Explaining what moved her and her husband to establish Love Botswana Outreach Mission, she states was the desire to meet needs beyond the four walls of the church.

They started off with the school, Ngamiland Christian Academy, now Okavango International School.

Today, Love Botswana Outreach Mission, whose aim is to develop leaders for Africa, has five organisations and approximately 30 programmes under it.

A programme that is really close to her heart is Lorato House Rescue Centre, a child welfare institution established in 2012 for orphans and vulnerable children from 0 – 5 years who have been abandoned and/or are in need of protection and temporary care until they can be fostered, adopted, or reunited with family.

The House now also has a wing for children with disabilities between 0 – 10 years. Seeing this programme come to life wasn’t easy however, Dr. Jana recalls.

She narrates a story of a baby who was in hospital and they called them (Love Botswana) to assist, “When we got there, the baby had already died,” she says, with tears in her eyes, “I remember from deep within me God saying, ‘Jana, I count the stars and I know them each by name – this baby had a name.’” She further points out that God instructed her along with the Love Botswana team to bury the baby, “They allowed us to name him and we called him ‘Naledi,’ he received a prince-burial, with the assistance of Kagiso Funeral Parlour.”

The journey hasn’t been without stumbling blocks; she desires to see the Safe Haven Law, which is already operational in neighbouring countries such as South Africa, being put into effect.

This would allow for women who are in a desperate situation to leave their child in a place of safety without fearing prosecution, “No mother wants to part with their child,” she states, pointing out the dire situation women often times find themselves in, with no one to help them care for their offspring.

Drs. Jerry and Jana pastor Village Church in Maun and have four children, three boys and a girl, and they consider themselves “Texa-wanas” i.e. Texas natives who are Batawana.

She thoroughly enjoys a well-cooked meal of samp and beans, seswaa, and tswii.

She humorously states that she is a black woman in a white woman’s skin, and shares a joke, with giggles in between, that her Motswana mother, Dr. Serara Khupe often jokes that when she was pregnant with her, she drank lots of milk, which is why she was born white.

“My husband and I are the ones who have been changed; we are the ones who are privileged and blessed to be in Botswana.”