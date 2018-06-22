Remuda heading to Cape Town

A three-piece African Heavy Metal band from Maun, Remuda are heading to Cape Town, South Africa where they will perform alongside Mozambique’s Norbormide from the 22nd to the 24th of June.

The band are expected to thrill the crowds with music from their recently released self-titled album, ‘Remuda’.

Fusing local spirit with elements of heavy metal rock, Remuda, along with the likes of Wrust, Skinflint, Overthrust and Metal Horizon, have long dominated the genre in Botswana.

Now it seems they are finally getting the international recognition their talents deserve.

The band is made up of members Kit Molina Ditlou, Cachari Cochize Mocuminyane, and Blacky Dust Keaitaya.