Reliving the horrors of Robben Island

A trip to Robben Island Museum brought the horrors of apartheid to life for four History students from Matshekge Hill Senior School.

Having read about segregation and racism in their history books, last week the pupils got to experience what black people went through for 43 years in South Africa.

The expedition was part of this year’s Robben Island Museum Spring School – an initiative started by the Ex-Political Prisoners Committee (EPPC).

Competing against other selected schools from the SADC region, the Botswana students finished fourth for their presentation on ex-political prisoner Michael Dingake and third for their Culture presentation.

Dinkage, who is a member of EPPC, was arrested in 1965 for his involvement with the African National Congress (ANC) and missed the first 15 years of Botswana’s independence imprisoned on Robben Island.

He was eventually released on the 5h of May 1981 and went on to publish ‘My Fight against Apartheid’ – an autobiography documenting his experiences.

Speaking to Voice Entertainment this week, Dingake explained the trip was designed to give students a better understanding of history, as well as helping to prepare them for their exams.

“Last year we had students from Kgatleng region taking part in this training and I am happy that this time we also managed to send Matshekge students. The selection is based on merit and the school chose these four looking at their results for midyear,” explained Dingake, who thanked sponsors Ministry of Basic Education, Ramachandran Ottapathu, Auto Express, Grandpalm Hotel and Matshekge Alumni for making the trip possible.

Sharing her experience, one of the pupils, Katlego Mabelebele said she learnt about and now understood the history of the freedom fighters and ex-political prisoners.

She revealed they were handcuffed, thrown into the dark cells of Robben Island Prison and called derogatory names like monkeys and Kaffir.

Mabelebele said they were scared, and some broke down in tears, but ultimately it helped them to feel the torture ex-political prisoners went through.