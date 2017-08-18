Relief for Kavindama

Her three storey house survives demolition

After battling with Gaborone City Council to save her multi-million three-storey house, fashion designer Ineeleng Kavindama has been given a short relief by Acting Lobatse High Court Judge, Kabelo Lebotse, who set aside a Land Tribunal Judgement on Monday and ruled that the matter be remitted to the Land Tribunal for consideration.

The judgement came after Kavindama’s application for planning permission for regularization and a waiver on setbacks and use of level +7000 roof top as a rest area on plot 57560, Block 10 in Gaborone was turned down.

Facts of the matter are that the appellant, Kavindama, submitted a house plan to the City Council for the construction of a two storey building and the plan was approved but she proceeded to build a three storey instead.

Kavindama then submitted a modified plan to the council for consideration for approval.

However, on the 3rd of June 2014, the council rejected the application on the basis that the building encroached on the side and front setbacks.

She then appealed the decision to the Land Tribunal where the council’s decision was upheld.

“Note that setback provide space for private yards, building separation for fire protection/security, building maintenance, sunlight, human scale design, traffic calming by diminishing the visual presence of garages along the street , air circulation, street visibility for public safety, neighbourhood security and view to intersections,” the council had said upon rejecting the application.

The council ‘s committee did not accept the reason that the setbacks are violated due to columns which support the cantilever and three floor storey building as these were done without regard for their approved plans.

“The committee insists you demolish /rectify the violating parts of the building so as to adhere to the approved plans.”

When delivering his judgment, Justice Lebotse said the appellant argued that the Tribunal finding and decision that front and back setbacks could not be waived run contrary to Section 28 of the Town and Country Planning Act which gives the planning authority a large margin of discretion in matters of violation of the Act and Development Control Code.

“Chapter 4.6.3 (vi) of the Development Code allows variations or waivers to be granted by the planning authority where, ‘the granting of the variation will not be detrimental to the public welfare or injurious to other property or improvements in the neighbourhood in which the property is located.”

Meanwhile, Kavindama said that she was relieved even though she has already spent more than P100 000.00 fighting for her house.

“This humiliation by the GCC was unnecessary but I am glad it is over and I will go back to my life,” she added.

GCC’s Public Relations Officer, Ethel Koma refused to comment saying as far as they know the matter was still before court.