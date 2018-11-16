Relationship seminar

EBAT Lodge in Tati Siding will host a seminar for married and aspiring couples this Saturday.

According to the Lead Organizer Ogomoditse Maruapula, the focus will be for relationships between dating and married couples to (re)define and maintain their purposes of getting together.

The seminar which is more like a bonding session will also provide guidance to aspiring young couples who plan to tie the knot.

Dinner will be provided as well as up to 50% rates on accommodation.

The event starts at 3pm and tickets are P500 per couple.