Reikeletseng faces malicious damage to property charge

Botswana National Sport Commission (BNSC) Chairperson, Solly Reikeletseng has landed on the wrong side of the law after he allegedly smashed his former Personal Assistant’s husband, Tshepiso Letshwiti’s car windows with stones.



Appearing before Village Principal Magistrate Goodwill Makofi this Tuesday, Reikeletseng asked court to reserve his plea as he still wanted prosecution to possibly assist with reconciliation with Letshiti.

The court heard that Reikeletseng willfully and unlawfully damaged the rear windscreen, rear left passenger window and caused various dents to a VW Tareno being Letshwiti’s property worth around P15, 000 around one o’clock on a Sunday morning.

Letshiti is Minister Dorcas Makgato’s Personal Assistant.

SEEKING ANSWERS: Letshwiti

Asked what he was doing at another man’s house in the early hours of the morning, Reikeletseng told The Voice in an interview that as a gentleman he had followed Letshwiti’s wife, Gaone who was once his Personal Assistant, to her house after a wedding they had both attended because she had indicated that her car was unfit and might have a breakdown.

He however later served The Voice with cease and desist letter from his lawyers, Mbewe Legal Practice on Wednesday afternoon, preventing the paper from reporting the story in detail.

The Letshwitis on the other hand did not want to comment on the story saying the matter was still before court and therefore issuing a statement might jeopardise their case.

Meanwhile on Wednesday afternoon another version of what allegedly transpired on that fateful Sunday morning surfaced on social media.

DAMAGED: Letshwiti’s car

An online Platform, Paparazzi, reported that Reikeletseng was attacked by four unknown thugs whom he chased until he ended up at Letshwiti’s house where he then threw stones at the car parked in the yard in an attempt to get the thugs that nearly hijacked him to come out and face him.

Apparently instead of thugs, Reikeletseng was shocked to come face to face with Letshwiti who then called the police and reported the BNSC boss for attacking him for no apparent reason.

Reikeletseng will be back in court on March 19th, 2019.