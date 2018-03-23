Rebranded dinokeng business expo on the cards

Provides a benchmarking platform for local businesses -Newly registered trust to help new entrepreneurs

The fourth installment of the newly revamped Dinokeng Business Expo slated for the 29th June 2018 promises entrepreneurs new innovative and sound business models as well as an opportunity for benchmarking.

It is to be held under the theme “Advancing Entrepreneurship: tapping into the Basics of Theory and Practice across the Globe”.

Expected to be held at Cosmos Football Club ground in Mmathubudukwane, the expo, which was formerly called Dinokeng Youth Business Expo, has done away with the ‘Youth’ part in the expo’s name to accommodate businesses by older members of the community.

“We had calls from veteran business owners crying that they are sidelined through the age definition though they have a lot to offer to young and aspiring entrepreneurs,” says Dinokeng Foundation Trust Founder and Chairperson, Anthony Rasetshwane in an interview with Voice Money on Monday.

Rasetshwane said the trust, registered this year, will work as a bank for partners and sponsors of the business expo to donate funds that will be used to run the organization as it is a non-profit making entity.

He also said the event has grown in strides over the years with an expected 50 bump in the number of exhibitors in 2018 on top of the 50 that participated in the show last year.

“By opening up the expo for older business owners, we are expecting a lot more participants and that is why we moved to the more spacious football grounds,” he said.

The Trust founder also said the events’ expected Guest Speaker, Agri Sales Managing Director, Jezer Rampa will speak to the benefits of businesses associating with the expo.

Rasetshwane mentioned financial literacy, networking, a panel discussion on financial literacy and the fundamentals of starting and running a sustainable business venture.

Some of the benefits, he highlighted, include exposure for some small businesses that do not have an advertising budget.

“Apart from the above, the expo, which is open to businesses from all over the country and abroad, also encourages collaborations between businesses that then help each other to prosper in their various endeavors,” he said.

Speaking of the benefits of the expo on her personal business, Lesego Meswele of Forever Living Products said her encounter with Dinokeng Business Expo has opened her personal and business networks tremendously citing a blossoming business relationship between herself and Mmamotse Glow Events, a group of women empowerment strategists she met at the expo some years back.

“I have been showcasing at the expo since 2016 and this year I intend to book an even bigger space as the show has grown,” said Meswele who added that she was glad to be a part of the growing initiative.

Continuing with her testimony of the expo, Meswele said she has learnt a lot about money management from the various finance experts called to the show over the years, “the financial literacy experts have taught me a lot about money and how to handle it, both on a personal capacity and in the business,” she said.