Reaping the rewards

Batswana benefit from Technical Devices Levy

Companies and Intellectual Property Authority (CIPA) recently sponsored 24 projects with a combined total of more than P20 million.

The grant was sourced from the Levy on Technical Devices Fund – a nine-year-old government initiative set up to assist the creative sector.

The levy is collected by Botswana Unified Revenue Services and is charged on all technical devices like laptops and cellphones at the border point.

Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, Assistant Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Biggie Butale stressed that the creative industry has the potential to create employment and diversify the economy.

“The main aim of establishing this fund was to provide financial support to creative industries so that they can develop and grow for sustainable socio-economic and cultural diversity.

“Since its inception in 2008, the fund has accumulated around 52 million Pula. From these funds, Copyright Society of Botswana was established, projects were funded and other initiatives were supported by an amount of 25 million Pula to date,” revealed Butale, noting that the projects were spread across the country and were showing plenty of promise.

The assistant minister is hopeful that in the long run there will be the return on investment of utilising this fund. He believes Botswana has the potential to benefit from its people’s creativity and gave the example of Vee winning a Metro FM award in South Africa.

Meanwhile, CIPA Copyright Administrator, Keitseng Monyatsi explained the organisation have decided to hold country-wide training workshops to help applicants submit quality proposals.

She added that they are still battling to find how best to accommodate elderly people who do not have access to modern advertising like the internet.

“Project implementation and keeping proper records is still a challenge so we decided to fund the project in stages. We monitor projects and sometimes beneficiaries fail to produce receipts and invoices to account for the disbursed money. Three projects are likely to be cancelled because there was deviation of funds,” warned Monyatsi.