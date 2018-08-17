Kalatsakgale awaits showdown with Culture Spears and Gong Master

The eighth edition of the annual Cresta Bosele Letlhafula Festival is to be held on August 25th in Palapye.

This show will give one of the most colourful, yet underrated traditional groups a chance to once again showcase what they are made of.

Selebi -Phikwe traditional ensemble, Kalatsakgale will perform at the highly regarded event alongside seasoned performers, Culture Spears and Gong Master.

Although a decorated group, Kalatsakgale seem to always go under the radar, failing to attract media attention they so much deserve.

Formed in 2011, the group has been regular competitors in the Presidential Arts Competitions, reaching finalists levels in the past four years.

“It has been an amazing five years for us and we are confident that going forward our name will continue to rise,” said group spokesperson Tshepo Tsela in an exclusive interview with The Voice.

Tsela said they first competed in the Presidential competitions in 2015 and finished third.

“In 2016 we finished second and the following year we were crowned champions,” he said.

The Phikwe based 30- man outfit successfully defended their title this year, once again taking the ‘Phatisi’ crown.

Undoubtedly the biggest traditional group in Selebi Phikwe, Kalatsakgale’s reputation has been steadily growing in Phikwe and surrounding areas.

They were in the mouthwatering line-up at the 2018 Khawa Dune Challenge where they left revellers asking for more.

“One of our highlights was performing at the Botswana embassy in Mozambique as part of the 2015 Independence celebrations,” he noted.

The group has also performed at the 2016 SADC Summit and National Independence Celebrations or Bot50 on demand.

“We have been getting bookings to entertain at corporate events thanks to both SPEDU and Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture,” highlighted Tsela adding that once again they were ready to thrill revelers at this year’s cultural event.

“People should expect phathisi, setapa and tsutsube with a different touch. We do the ‘khoba’ and ‘xaisara’, which are not common,” he said adding that they also do the popular Ikalanga dance, Hosana.

The country’s biggest traditional groups, Culture Spears who are currently touring Africa are billed to headline the 2018 Cresta Bosele Annual Letlhafula festival.

The group recently announced a re-union with founding member, Thembeni Ramosetheng aka Ramozara.

Completing the line-up is Gong Master, a baritone and legendary muso known for his energy on stage.

Never the one to be outdone, Gong Master’s presence adds the intrigue to the festival, making it a must attend event for all cultural enthusiasts.