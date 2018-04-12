2018 ‧ Thriller film/Fantasy ‧ 2h 19m

From film-maker Steven Spielberg comes the science fiction action adventure “Ready Player One,” based on Ernest Cline’s bestseller of the same name, which has become a worldwide phenomenon.

The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance).

When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world.

When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.

‘Pop culture porn’, is in my own words the best way to describe Ready Player One, the film is flooded with 80s pop culture reference and beloved characters that will find you smiling in the theatre.

The visuals are the main reason you should go watch this film, Steven Speilberg outdid himself when he and his team set out to adapt this film from its novel.

Instead of nitpicking what elements to use or leave, Ready Player One director Speilberg decided to keep his adaptation compressed; highlighting important plots while introducing lighter tones.

However, the storyline and pacing is considerably weak, the layering of emotional beats seemed rushed in order to speed up the narrative.

For instance when introduced to Wade Watts the first 15 minutes of the film he narrates the situation of his world; he is telling us what’s going on instead of showing.

Then we see Wade’s domestic life where he lives with his aunt and her abusive boyfriend.

Sound familiar? It is; the bad home and abusive guardian, unable to take care of the protagonist is an overplayed Hollywood trope which just screams lazy writing.

It becomes very hard to care for the characters when emotional chords in the film aren’t struck with precision and care.

I earlier stated that the visuals are the main reason you should watch this film and I stand by my statement.

I do question however if Ready Player One had been as enjoyable as it was, had it not been for the pop culture references.

