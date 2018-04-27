Reacxion drops, “Bo Mama’s Baby

Hip Hop and Motswako artist, Reacxion is back again with his 7th single titled, ‘Bo Mama’s Baby.

The single features other prominent Macs, Samba T and Noello.

The latest release is the fourth single from his coming album called, Family Time to be recorded at African Studios in Gaborone.

Speaking to Big Weekend, Reacxion said that the four minute long Motswako with fusion of Old School Kwaito single is basically about fake life prevalent in Gaborone.

“We do have slay queens and fake men who lead a life of opulence in the public eye, but in the evening they go back to where they share shelter with their parents.” Reacxion says he will drop a full album after the winter season.