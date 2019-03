Botswana’s first commercial radio station RB2 will hold a fun day in Francistown to celebrate 27 years of unparalleled dominance of the airwaves.

The event, slated for 6th April at Molapo Leisure Gardens, will feature a whole host of local DJs and popular RB2 presenters such as DJ Sly, T.H.A.B.O, Miss G and many others.

Some of the activities on the day include horse riding, quad biking, jumping castle and face painting for kids.

Entry is P50 for adults and P30 for kids.