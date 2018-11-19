Rasesa Youth Expo hailed a success

The brains behind the annual Rasesa Youth Expo, Tsholofelo Koitsiwe, has urged youth to take advantage of initiatives that are being brought to their area to grow their business.

In an interview with The Voice during the first edition of the annual Rasesa Youth Expo, Koitsiwe said that she was going to come up with different strategies to make sure that more youth take part. “Although there has been low participation I am happy with the turn out because this is our first event and going forward I will see how we can rope in more youth.”

The 27-year-old Director of Miles Elevation projects said that the main objective of the event is to give youth a platform where they can share ideas and as well as interacting with their clients under one roof.

She said that youth were being taken through the ropes by organisations such as Citizen Entrepreneurial Development Agency (CEDA) and Local Enterprise Authority (LEA).

However, Thapelo Manale who is part of the CEDA’s Marketing Communications Department, said that the event has so much potential and that they were going to use it too for their information dissemination. “We are taking our services to the people and this is one opportunity that we cannot miss.”

He explained that their mandate was to fund start up business or help in expanding business. “Youth have so much potential and we want them to know the services that we offer,” he added.