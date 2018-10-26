Rasesa set for colourful Sat

Rasesa will be alive with colour this Saturday as Masa Gardens hosts the Spring Colour Festival, courtesy of Wazha Nzwaligwa and Thoko Ratsatsi.

The two youths have managed to put together an impressive, crowd-pulling lineup, featuring the likes of A.T.I, Shaft People, DJ Sly, Fondo Fire, Lady K, Hapex Guru and DJ Homeboi.

“The event is aimed at celebrating love, peace and humanity through a splash of colour. It is a picnic and outdoor setup,” explained Nzwaligwa, who revealed there will be a big screen for soccer lovers to watch the Soweto Derby.

Tickets for the show are selling at P50 for kids and P100 for adults. Gates open at 1000hrs.