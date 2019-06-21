Ras t's tears

Dancehall music-maker Ras T is set to release his third single ‘Ke Jelwe’ next Wednesday (26 June).

The ‘Ke Thadilwe’ singer explained his latest track, which will be launched in Francistown, is about a young man’s despair after discovering he has been supporting a child who is not his.

“That is why he is crying and saying ‘Ke Jelwe’ (I have been eaten),” explained the Kanye native, adding the song was recorded by Genius, a Zimbabwean producer based in Ghetto.

Although he is fast becoming a recognisable name in the entertainment industry, Ras T admits it is not easy to make a living through music alone.

“Music in Botswana is very difficult. One cannot sustain themselves with it alone more especially the upcoming artists, they must mix it with a business. One has to build his or her brand to attract promoters – that is the only way to survive!” he advised, explaining he is a shareholder at Mazganda.com Live Band, which specialises in multimedia, stage hire, graphic design, as well as t-shirt and billboard printing.

The dreadlocked artist concluded the interview by telling Voice Entertainment his dream is to take his brand international and perform live outside Botswana.