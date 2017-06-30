Rari’s son commits suicide

The son of Botswana Federation of Public Sector Unions (BOFEPUSU) Secretary General, Tobokani Rari, was this week found hanging from the rafters of Ledumang school teacher’s quarters.

Confirming the incident, Rari said on the fateful day his son, 17-year-old Thato Rari, who was doing Form 5 at Ledumang Senior School, had been sent by his mother to bring some boxes from the school using the family vehicle.

“I do not know what could have led to the suicide incident, but all I know is that his mother had asked him to bring her some boxes from Design and Technology labs,” he said.

He further said afterwards Thato asked for his mother’s permission to drop off his friends at a nearby stop using the family car and that on his way back, he got involved in a head on collision accident at Tapologo Estates junction.

“I never confronted him about the accident. I only asked him if he was okay. Even the mother did not ask him anything about the accident,” said Rari.

He revealed that on Saturday he confronted his son and told him that even though he was hurt about what happened, he had forgiven him.

“Later in the evening, I asked him if he does not need any counseling and he responded that he does not need any,” he said.

On Sunday evening, Rari said he shared a table with his son and stayed until late and that the boy never complained of anything.

The aggrieved Rari added that on Monday morning he was notified of his son’s lifeless body by the deceased younger brother.

Senior Superintendent Bonosi Molapise of Broadhurs police confirmed the incident and said investigations on what could have led to the suicide incident is ongoing.