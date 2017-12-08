Rapper’s nigthmare

He’s arguably the hottest rapper in BW right now, but this cat will be in jail if he doesn’t change his ways.

Our brother who’s addicted to drugs CAT and cocaine has friends who are looking at him enviously.

Apparently our brother is so careless with his drug use, that he leaves exhibits lying around in his house, car and pockets.

Armed with this knowledge, his haters are planning to call cops on him and they are certain that officers will find drugs in his possession.

Young man you need to clean up now and focus on giving us good music.

Make music, make millions and buy a house in the suburbs where sniffing and snitching dogs are not allowed.