RAP proposes employment strategies

Chairman of Real Alternative Party, Gaontebale Mokgosi, has called on President Mokgweetsi Masisi to introduce a manufacturing sector which could create much needed employment, higher wages, profits, a larger tax base and better circulation of the currency.

Mokgosi who released a press statement in response to Masisi’s maiden state of the nation address said that the greatest challenge of Masisi’s regime is strong investment on the wider economy and the ability to navigate future challenges.

“If Masisi was really serious about addressing unemployment, he would for instance be able to see job opportunities in renewable, durable and recyclable material to replace plastic shopping bags.”

He said that since government has announced its intention to combat the global problem of plastic waste and micro plastics as a way of showing commitment in reducing carbon footprints, it takes common sense that a fund is needed immediately to start local companies that manufacture new packaging bags made from recyclable and biodegradable materials.

He noted that other economic projects which are very easy to carry out and have great potential in reducing unemployment are restaurants of urban model standards that specializes in selling fish from Ngami and traditional dishes.

“If granted sound financing and fair access to uptown prime markets, such enterprises can compete with international shops at the same quality of service and standard.” He however mentioned that the problem is that Masisi has interest in protecting foreign market power and its incentives.