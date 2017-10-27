Rangers’ planned massive growth

Youth team set to fence and grass playing ground

Nswazwi village development side Squared Rangers are forging ahead with their mission to be trendsetters in the country.

Under the mentorship of a determined Phillip Ncube who started a grassroots football programme in Nswazwi village in 2013, Rangers have become the envy of other teams in the north.

The club which targets both boys and girls of age group (5-20) has been taking active participation promoting football at grassroots level.

“We currently train six teams based at Nswazi, Makuta and Goshwe,” said Ncube.

The young administrator told Voice Sport that they have a football pitch that needs to be fenced and is appealing to the business community to help him in his dream of building a national football grooming centre.

“The pitch also needs a lawn,” he said.

To achieve this Ncube need bags of cement, fertilizer, fence gate, barb wire, fence droppers, post corners and others.

“Basically we need everything essential for erecting a fence and planting a lawn. Haskins has already donated 10 bags of cement and we appeal to other businesses to help these young boys and girls,” Ncube said.

Rangers, which currently includes more than 100 budding young footballers received a P30, 000 grant from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture in 2016 which was used to buy soccer boots and playing kit for the kids.

The self-taught football administrator’s team is part of the Francistown Regional Football Association (FRAFA) Youth League, and he believes in five years time his players will be dominating the premier league and national team.

The Nswazwi man’s efforts were finally rewarded when Botswana National Sports Commission set up a Re Ba Bona Ha Centre in Nswazwi.