Ramsey redeployed

In a strange Facebook post from Dr. Jeff Ramsey on Tuesday announced what would seem like a demotion from his position to the Deputy Head of the Botswana Civil Service College.

In his post it appears Dr. Ramsey is not particularly happy at his new posting, highlighting he has never taken a day in the last 15 years at the Office of the President (OP).

I just hope this did not come as a surprise as alleged by former DG, Isaac Kgosi who claims he was given 24 hours to pack his bags.

At least you still have a job Dr. Ramsey.