Rammidi Resigns from BCP

Botswana Congress Party’s Secretary General, Kentse Rammidi has resigned from the party that he joined three years ago.

Although his reasons for resignation are said to be private and personal, his friends from the BCP told this publication that he has been unemployed for a long time and there are chances that the new President, Mokgweetsi Masisi might have put an irresistible offer before him.

Allegations are rife that the BCP candidate for Kanye North during the 2014 General Elections will be tracing his steps back to the ruling party tomorrow.

Masisi will address a press conference tomorrow and suggestions are that Rammidi will be welcomed into Botswana Democratic Party then.

Rammidi was once a BDP member before he controversially defected to Botswana National Front after falling out with the then leadership of former President Ian Khama.