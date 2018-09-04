Ramantosha family murder suspects further remanded

A lawyer representing murder suspects in the Ramantosha family gruesome murder failed to convince the magistrate to grant his clients bail as they were further remanded in custody.

Defending the accused, Sesupo Masaka told court that in the last hearing the state requested that the suspects be remand for further 14 days so investigating officer can wind up their investigations.

“There is no need for further remand as the suspects will not interfere with investigations. If the court has the power to remand it has the power to release,” argued Masaka.

He continued saying; “They are in prison for an offense they didn’t commit, they are candidates for bail and conditions can set to tighten it.”

In her response, Molepolole Senior Magistrate Lindiwe Makgoro denied granting the accused bail saying on August 9 Chief Magistrate Linah-Oahile Mokibe ruled that the accused should not be granted bail.

“If it is a new application I will not entertain it as I am not the substantive magistrate. I have already made a decision, I will further remand the accused till September 6th,” said Makgoro.

Earlier on a prosecutor from Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) Pascal Mhandu told the fully packed court that they still need time as investigations are on-going and requested that the accused be further remanded.

Twenty-year-old Tebogo Ramantosha and his co-accused Mmoloki Boniface Tlhaelo (37), Poloko Segwagwa (27) and Cornelious Saidoo (38) are each facing three counts of murder for allegedly killing 55-year-old Patrick Ramantosha, his wife Boingotlo Ramantosha (47) and the last born son Keabetswe Ramantosha (22) on June 21st, 2018 at Ntloelengwae ward.

Their lifeless bodies were found with faces covered with duct tape and covered with pieces of fabric while their hands and legs were tied together with shoe strings.

The first accused is the son and elder brother to the three deceased.

He disappeared after the burial of his family members but was eventually arrested following a manhunt.