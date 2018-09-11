Rakgare dumps BCP

On his way to BDP

Former President of Botswana Congress Party Youth League, Tumiso Chillyboy Rakgare is reportedly on his way out of the party.

Rakgare is said to have lost faith in the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) coalition hence his decision to trace his steps back to Botswana Democratic Party (BDP).

Although he refused to comment on his alleged next move, it said that the BDP is eyeing Chillyboy to represent the party at Mogoditshane constituency where it does not have a candidate.

BDP suspended its Mogoditshane primary elections winner, Tshepang Mabaila for 60 days for misconduct and putting the party’s name into disrepute.

According to a source from Tsholetsa house, the party is recruiting Rakgare into its folders so that he can step in as the party does not have a potential candidate in the area.

“Although there were few names that were suggested, the constituency decided that Rakgare be given the nod provided he defects, a thing which he currently does not have a problem with.” said the source.

Rakgare is said to be a close associate of President Mokgweetsi Masisi, something he did not dispute when questioned by this publication.

“It must be known that when I resigned from the BDP in 2012, Masisi who was by then the Minister of Presidential Affairs pleaded with me not to do that. We are close since we both come from Moshupa,” he said.

Despite reports that Rakgare did inform his party President Dumelang Saleshando about the pending move, Saleshando professed ignorance. “I am not aware of his planned resignation,” said Saleshando in his short response.

However, our source was adamant that Saleshando was informed and the news left him very devastated.

Nevertheless, he is said to have gave him his blessings saying at least he made an effort to inform him.

In the past, Rakgare once made headlines after attending Masisi’s birthday party.